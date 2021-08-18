McCreary focused on football IQ, becoming vocal leader

The defensive back raised his game to a new level last season, recording three interceptions, 45 total tackles and seven tackles for a loss. McCreary also forced a fumble and broke up six passes to become a leader in the Auburn secondary. His knowledge of the position wasn't where it needed to be, though.

"One thing about Coach Etheridge that I feel like was different from last year, he really focused on – like I said – our football IQ," McCreary said. "That's the main thing that he always, like, drills into our head. He always comes to me and asks questions."

AUBURN | According to Roger McCreary, there are two reasons he decided to come back for his senior season: earn his degree and improve his draft stock. While new cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge can't exactly help with the first one, he is doing his best on the latter part.

"I really didn't know that much of the schemes; I was just out there playing," McCreary said. "I feel like with that and my experience, I can actually see the play before it happens. With my experience and them teaching me more football IQ, it's going to improve my game this year."

There's another part of the game that Etheridge is trying to get out of his senior playmaker. McCreary admits that he can be someone who stays quiet and leads by example. However, his coach stresses becoming a more vocal leader, another area that McCreary thinks has improved.

Defensive coordinator Derek Mason has brought in a new scheme that has the cornerbacks playing off-man two. McCreary explained why that was valuable to the secondary.

"It gives us more time to think playing off when you see everything from the offense," he said. "We won't get beat deep. It's about being more patient when the receiver gets into your cushion race, when to open up and all of that stuff or when it's about to come down."

A more patient, vocal and knowledgeable McCreary playing in Auburn's secondary? That's bad news for opposing quarterbacks.