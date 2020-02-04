Who knew a torn jersey could make such a difference.

After tearing his No. 5 jersey and having to replace it with No. 55, J'Von McCormick scored 10 points in the final five and a half minutes of regulation to erase an 11-point deficit as No. 11 Auburn stormed back for a 79-76 win over Arkansas in overtime.

Auburn improves to 20-2 overall and 7-2 in the SEC as Bruce Pearl becomes the first Auburn coach to win twice in Fayetteville.

“When J’Von McCormick put on 55 and took off No. 5, that was the difference,” Pearl told the Auburn Network. “He all of a sudden started playing like he has to for us to win — made shots, made defensive plays, got fouled, made his free throws.”

McCormick had 10 points in the final 5:30 of regulation and two more in overtime. (Michael Woods/AP Photo)

A week after rallying from a 19-point deficit to beat Ole Miss 83-82 in double overtime, the Tigers trailed by 11 points with 6 minutes remaining before McCormick’s 3-pointer started a 12-1 run. He added a slick assist to Isaac Okoro, two free throws and a layup with 2:15 left to tie the game at 66-all, and hit another 3-pointer with 1:43 left that gave Auburn a 69-68 lead. “Coach said that’s the number he got to wear for the rest of the season. He definitely stepped up,” said Samir Doughty, who led Auburn with 23 points. Mason Jones, who had 40 points for the Razorbacks, made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it up, but Jalen Harris missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send it to overtime. Auburn built a 5-point lead in overtime on a pair of free throws by McCormick but Mason got it back to a 1-point game with 12 seconds left on a steal, layup and-1. Doughty made two free throws with nine seconds left and Jones’ 3-pointer rimmed out as the Tigers escaped with their fifth consecutive win and third road victory of the season. McCormick finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. He shot 4 of 10 from the floor and 2 of 5 from 3-point range. He committed just two turnovers in 39 minutes. “That’s what we expect from him,” Doughty said. “When he’s not doing that, then we’re not as good a team as we can be. That’s something we need from him night in and night out to be a great team and compete for championships.”