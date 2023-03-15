"Maybe a little bit of an extra chip on our shoulder," McCaffery said. "But, you know, we're ready for that."

It was somewhat of a joke, but the Iowa guard knows that his team might need all the support they can garner as there expects to be a large contingent of Auburn fans in attendance with the game being held in Birmingham. He also states it could add a little extra motivation for him and his teammates.

BIRMINGHAM | Connor McCaffery has already put it out on Twitter that Alabama fans are more than welcome to join the Iowa bandwagon on Thursday when the Hawkeyes play Auburn in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

It's a de-facto home-court advantage for the Tigers, who, despite being a No. 9 seed in the tournament, were rewarded a spot just two hours away from Auburn and close to a large amount of Tigers fans. For McCaffery, it's no different than going into Mackey Arena at Purdue or Indiana's Assembly Hall, two intimidating venues that the Hawkeyes frequent as members of the Big Ten. He will play with the same intensity that he would bring to a standard road game, something that is key to walking out of opposing arenas with a victory.

"I feel like when you go into any road game throughout the entire regular season, you definitely have to go into road games with a little bit of an extra edge," McCaffery said.

His dad, Fran, the head coach of the Hawkeyes, echoed his sentiments.

"As far as how we look at this game and how we prepare will be the same," Fran McCaffery said. "We see a lot of hostile environments in our league. "

Payton Sandfort, the Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year, doesn't see the disadvantage as a huge thing.

"It might seem like a big deal, but we're just really excited to be in the NCAA tournament," the guard said. "Really excited to get an opportunity to kind of show our game to the world, and we'll play anybody anywhere, so we're just really excited for the opportunity."

As for the Iowa fans that are making the trip, Sandfort said the team is thankful for their support.

"We really appreciate them," he said. "I know it's not easy. My family's driving down right now."

And what about those wearing crimson and white on Thursday that would love nothing more than see Iowa take down the Tigers?

"Maybe we'll even ask for some support from Alabama fans," Sandfort said with a smile.