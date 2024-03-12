Conner McBride got off to a shaky start in the first inning, allowing a solo home run while hitting a batter and walking one. The rest of his outing went as smoothly as possible.

The junior transfer from St. John's River State allowed just one hit and fanned two hitters, throwing three perfect frames in five innings to earn the win as Auburn defeated Troy, 8-2, at Toyota Field on Tuesday night.

“I thought all of our guys were competitive in the strike zone," Butch Thompson said. "I don’t feel like we walked a lot of batters and kept it to four hits against a very good offensive ballclub.”

After the Trojans took the lead in the top of the first on Will Butcher's homer, the Tigers immediately answered in the bottom frame with Mason Maners getting things started with a leadoff double. Deric Fabian worked a walk after falling behind 0-2, with Maners advancing to third on a wild pitch. Ike Irish plated Maners to pull the Tigers even before Gavin Miller doubled down the left-field line to put runners on second and third. Cooper McMurray followed with an RBI groundout to give Auburn the 2-1 lead.