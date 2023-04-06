"Me personally, I feel comfortable," McAllister said of the transition to Ron Roberts' defense. "I played this position my first two or three years in college as a 3-4, kind of stand-up outside backer. I feel comfortable with dropping back into coverage, rushing the passer (and) doing a lot of different things in the defense. I feel good. I feel at home, honestly."

In the meantime, the 6-foot-6 defensive lineman is looking to make some noise for the Tigers in his final season of college football, and it's not going to just be in the trenches where he hopes to make an impact.

A native of New Jersey, Elijah McAllister is still looking for a good chicken parmigiana to devour in the Auburn area. The Vanderbilt transfer is also working on his Ph.D. in educational psychology and leadership, showing his family and those to come in the future that anything is possible in life.

As one of the key focuses for opposing offensive lines last season with the Commodores, McAllister forced a fumble and recorded a tackle for loss while posting 16 total tackles, 12 of them solo. This was after moving from linebacker, where he put up 49 total tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss in two seasons.

A previous relationship with new defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, who coached McAllister at Vanderbilt, helped Hugh Freeze and the Tigers land the talented athlete. It didn't take long for McAllister to realize he wanted to be part of flipping the script on the Plains.

"He's a guy that has a lot of energy and is a very unique coach," he said of Garrett. "He does a great job of being hands-on and allowing us to work different pass rush moves, do great things in the run game."

His leadership skills are unquestioned after serving as a team captain for the Commodores for two seasons, but he is not stressing that issue despite his role as a veteran.

"You can't force leadership on people," McAllister said. "It starts just being a servant to your teammates. Knowing your guys, knowing what your team needs in specific situations. And then, in turn, that allows you to become a leader and become a voice people listen to throughout every day and throughout the practices. That's kind of what I'm working on here."

He is, however, serving as a great mentor for 5-star Keldrick Faulk, who McAllister says will end up being a great player during his time at Auburn.

"I think he's been a great person for our room, he brings a lot of positive energy," McAllister said. "He also brings a beginner's mindset. A guy that wants to learn about football. He's up here every day working on his craft to continue to ask questions to be a better player."

As for what he hopes to achieve in his one season, McAllister was candid with what he expects from himself.

"The first thing is I want to be able to be the best teammate I can be, the best person I can be for this team moving forward to allow the program to elevate and set the foundation for the future," he said. "I think secondly, personally, I want to be able to make plays within the confines of the defense. Whatever coach asks me to do, I'll be able to do.

"And I think the third thing is anytime you can put wins on the scoresheet, would be great for the program and university, and I think that's what obviously any team in the country wants to do, and I think specifically Coach Freeze here at Auburn, that's what we want to do for sure."