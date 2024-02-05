The No. 11 player in the 2026 class visited Saturday, getting in a couple hours on campus and with the Auburn staff before the dead period began.

"It went well," Jones said. "My first time I was here, I didn’t like it that much, but it’s up there now. Really just the relationships with the coaches and stuff."

When Anthony Jones first visited Auburn, he wasn't a fan of it.

There are several members of the coaching staff that are recruiting Jones, who Auburn likes as an edge defender. One of which was Jeremy Garrett, the former defensive line coach who just took a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Still, there remains linebackers coach Josh Aldridge and head coach Hugh Freeze. The relationships are in their early phases, but Jones knows they'll develop.

"He’s a cool guy," Jones said of Aldridge. "I gotta get to know him more, so that’ll come in the long run."

Meanwhile, he also got to sit down with the man at the helm of the program.

"He’s cool," Jones said of Freeze. "This was my first time actually sitting down like that in his office, so I feel like it was cool to sit down with him."

What was Freeze's message to the 6-foot-3 Mobile, Ala., native?

"Really just find an environment that I like and commit to the environment," Jones.

There are several SEC environments sticking out to him right now, with Auburn being one of them. Georgia, LSU and s are a few others really making themselves known, too.

Regardless, Jones knows what he's looking for in a program and in a school.

"Somewhere to develop me for the next level and life after football," Jones said.

The Tigers are hoping that Jones can find that place on the Plains and stay in his home state, as they begin to work on their 2026 class.