"I would say when I went to other schools, some of the schools tried to downplay Auburn," Immanuel Iheanacho. "When I came here, I was like ‘Why are they saying this and that about the school?...I did like coming here and [Auburn] proved them wrong."

However, Iheanacho somewhat expected the negative recruiting coming into the visit. He was on campus both Wednesday and Thursday and Auburn made a strong impression during his first trip to the Plains.

Coming into his first visit, Immanuel Iheanacho had heard some things about Auburn from other programs.

As Iheanacho left the facilities, there were some bitter feelings about departing Auburn.

"I really felt like I was home," Iheanacho said. "Sad to go. It was nice to be here, it was nice to see the facilities. Coach (Peyton) Cox was also a nice addition to the trip."

Hospitality was a big thing for Iheanacho during the trip, as multiple coaches and players all showed love to him. He even got a standing ovation while sitting in on a team meeting.

"It was a nice visit," Iheanacho said. "One of the things I appreciated about this visit was the players reaching out to me. I was talking to Tyler Johnson, he gave me his Instagram. Even through practice, they were telling me little things and made sure I felt like home while I was here."

Iheanacho, 6-foot-7 and 318 pounds, enjoyed getting to see the Tigers practice Thursday and sit down with offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

"Coach Thornton was pretty interesting, nice, down to earth guy, I talked to him for a little bit," Iheanacho said. "He told me a little bit about himself and how he coaches...I saw him while I was on the sideline, how passionate he is about the game of football. How much he loves his players."

Another person on the staff he sat down with? Head coach Hugh Freeze.

"He was telling me how he can help me develop into a great player," Iheanacho said. "All the other staff helped me feel like home while I was here."