"I feel like as a defensive line we are getting to the quarterback," senior defensive end Marlon Davidson said after the win over Tulane. "We just have to finish and get more sacks instead of knockdowns and pressures."

The only aspect of success missing for the group was sacks. Auburn had just 2.5 of them through two games.

After wins over Oregon and Kent State, Auburn's defensive line, touted in the offseason as one of the top units in all of college football, was living up to its billing by most accounts. It pressured Ducks QB Justin Herbert to no avail in the second half of the Tigers' season-opening win, and it all but negated Tulane's offensive efforts past the first quarter of that contest.

Davidson and company proceeded to turn up the heat in their Week 3 win over Kent State, dragging down the quarterback five times — their most since recording five in a win over Texas A&M last season.



Davidson himself accounted for 2.5 sacks, which already equals his total from all of last season. The Greenville, Ala., product was named the SEC's Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second straight game for his dominance.

"First ones of the season, man," Davidson said. "Just go out there and just feel the quarterback in your arms. It felt good. I really can't lie about that. It was a great game for me."

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and Gus Malzahn have been moving Davidson up and down the defensive line due to his versatility at 6-foot-3 and 278 pounds.

"He is one of our best all-around football players, there’s no doubt," Malzahn said. "You can always count on him... we’re real proud of him and what he’s doing with his leadership.

Junior Tyrone Truesdell found success against the Golden Flashes, as well, recording 1.5 sacks as Auburn worked to replace the production of star defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who left the game in the first quarter and didn't return.

"It sparked us," Davidson said of Truesdell. "[Truesdell] came to the sideline saying, 'I've got more sacks than all y'all.' I was like, 'Alright, we've got to go get ours, too.' It was a pretty fun deal."



Heading into their conference opener at No. 17 Texas A&M, the Tigers are 34th in the nation in total sacks against an Aggies offensive line that has given up just three this season.

"I feel like we're in a good spot but I feel like we can amp it up some more," Davidson said. "I feel like we still haven't reached our true talent yet."

