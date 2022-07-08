Mark the calendar: July commitment dates

Mark those calendars folks, it's commitment season. Auburn added two key pieces to its 2023 recruiting class within the first few days of July, with the addition of running back Jeremiah Cobb and wide receiver Karmello English. Several more Tiger targets are set to make their decision soon, so let's break down the calendar for the month of July.

1. Brock Glenn, QB — Date TBA Glenn originally was planning a commitment for July 4, but he's pushed that back after his recruitment took off with an invite to the Elite 11 finals. A commitment is still expected within the next couple of weeks. Auburn, TCU, Florida State, Ohio State and Mississippi State appear to be finalists. LSU jumped in the mix last minute and Glenn plans to check out the Tigers thoroughly before making his decision.

2. Rico Walker, DE — Date TBA The commitment is coming "soon" for Walker, who recently dropped his top five schools. It's down to Auburn, Tennessee, Maryland, Florida and North Carolina for the 4-star defensive end. Auburn wants to use him as an edge, something the Tigers need in their 2023 class. He's one of Auburn's top choices at the position.

3. Lamar Seymore, WR — July 11 Seymore is set to commit Monday, with a set list of finalists. The Miami native is down to five schools — Auburn, UCF, Florida, Pittsburgh and Penn State. He took official visits to UCF (June 3) and Pittsburgh (June 16).

4. Jamaal Jarrett, DT — July 19 It's between a trio of schools for Jarrett. Auburn, Georgia and North Carolina are in the running to land the 6-foot-6 defensive tackle. He took official visits to all three schools, most recently Georgia, with trips to Auburn and North Carolina in the weeks prior. Jarrett has a connection with current Auburn player Enyce Sledge, who Jarrett spent time with throughout his official visit.