AuburnSports - Richards transferring

Richards is the sixth Auburn player to announce plans to transfer this year.

Auburn's redshirt freshman running back put his name in the transfer portal Wednesday, four days after the end of the regular season and three since the firing of head coach Gus Malzahn.

An injury forced Richards to redshirt his first season in 2019. As the fourth-team tailback this fall, the Wellington, Fla., native rushed for 76 yards in four games. His best outing came in the Iron Bowl when he rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries in the fourth quarter against Alabama.

Richards joins wide receiver Matthew Hill, running back Harold Joiner, defensive lineman Coynis Miller and linebackers OC Brothers and Josh Marsh as Auburn players entering the portal.

Auburn did not sign a running back in the early period Wednesday. AU is scheduled to return three tailbacks in Tank Bigsby, Shaun Shivers and D.J. Williams.

The Tigers finished the season 6-4 and are expected to receive a bowl bid Sunday. Kevin Steele was named interim head coach last Sunday.