Mark-Antony Richards knew this week would happen eventually, but it's been eye opening nonetheless.

Let's call it head coach week in West Palm Beach, Fla.

It started with Florida coach Dan Mullen landing a helicopter at midfield of the Wellington (Fla.) football field. Gus Malzahn followed it up Wednesday with an in-home visit, joined by new running backs coach Cadillac Williams and area recruiter Greg Brown. It will wrap up Thursday night when Georgia coaches Kirby Smart and Dell McGee make the last in-home visit of the last week of Richards' recruitment.

Two other schools remain in consideration, too: Miami and Penn State. Their head coaches went to see Richards in the last two weeks.

"It just means the hard work paid off. You put in all the long hours for times like this," Richards said. "I'm here, and I'm just thankful all these coaches are coming in to see me."

His Wednesday visit with Auburn was a two-parter.

Richards has been in constant communication with Auburn's new running backs coach since he was hired. The two have been texting and calling back and forth with regularity. On Wednesday, Williams made his way to Wellington, which resulted in plenty of interest from the student body.

Was Richards very familiar with Williams prior to the hiring? As I learned, stupid question: It's Cadillac Williams, after all.

"Of course I knew Cadillac Williams. When he came to the school, he was walking through and everyone was like, 'Oh, it's Cadillac Williams.' So yeah, that's cool," Richards said. "t went really, really well. We talked a lot. Me and coach Williams talked for a little more than an hour. We had a really good talk. He wanted me to come to the understanding that, yes, he may be a new college coach, but he's been there and done that. He knows what it takes to do the job. He's done it."

Richards left school, but his Auburn visit wasn't over.

After the hourlong chat with Williams, Richard returned home for and in-home visit with Gus Malzahn, Williams and Brown who recruits the West Palm Beach area. Richards said most of his conversation with Malzahn, as is often the case, had little to do with football.

They talked with Richards' older brother Ahmmon, who Malzahn recruited, and enjoyed the relaxed evening at the Richards home.

"Then coach Malzahn came to the house. We had a really good talk, too. It wasn't really all about recruiting. Sometimes it was just about old times from when he was recruiting my brother," Richards said. "That was a really good time."

Richards now has less than a week to come to a decision. He will announce his final choice between Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami and Penn State at 11 a.m. ET next Wednesday at his high school.

He said Thursday he will take two to three days after Georgia leaves Thursday night to come to a consensus decision with his family. By the beginning of next week, Richards said he plans to inform the college coaching staffs so they aren't dealing with any "surprises on the most important recruiting day of the year."

The pillars of Richards' decision?

"It's just where I felt happy at. Scheme fit, that's huge for me. I'd also have to say relationship with the staff. That's huge, too. Those are the guys I'll have to be around a lot," he said.

In terms of scheme fit, that's one area Richards pointed toward an Auburn advantage.

"I'd probably say the opportunity. I think it's a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills in that offense," Richards said. "It's more like a tricky kind of offense, which is something that I like. That's something that I really, really, really like about Auburn."