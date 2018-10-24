Mark-Antony Richards hasn't just been paying attention to Auburn's 2018 season. He keeps a close eye on all of the Tigers games.

"Oh, I watch every one," Richards said, almost laughing off the fact it was even a question.

If you follow Richards on Twitter, you've likely seen his immediate postgame reactions — yes, even after losses — with a "#WDE" post or some other form of pro-Auburn post. His interest in the Tigers stems from his brother's recruitment, which put Richards in contact with Gus Malzahn & Co. since eighth grade.

Richards' connection with Auburn grew further this summer when he and his parents made a multi-day stay. It included in-depth conversations with Auburn coaches and university professors.

After that trip, he made sure to watch Auburn every Saturday.

What he's seen: Offensive weapons like Anthony Schwartz and Shaun Shivers being used in creative ways. Richards has an even greater appreciation for it given the conversations he had on the Plains over the summer.

"One thing they said to me when I went up there: They don't mind playing freshmen. That was something that stuck out to me. I love how they're using the freshmen. It just shows you that anybody could play," Richards said. "I feel like they've been doing a pretty good job. I know they've lost three games, but I think this is where they have a chance to bounce back, especially after the huge win against Ole Miss. This is where they can start playing Auburn football again."

In that regard, other programs will be playing catchup to Auburn.

He will take his first official visit to Penn State this weekend. It will be Richards' first time visiting the northern part of the United States. Richards also has official visits planned to Auburn on Nov. 3, Florida on Nov. 10 and Miami sometime in December.

His question he'll ask the Nittany Lions coaching staff (and all other coaches on his official visits): How do they plan to use him in their offense?

"I just want to know how I were to be utilized if I were to go to a school, how they use me," Richards said. "No. 1, I'll ask where they plan to utilize me the most. I want to know how they'll use me on offense. That's something I'm going to ask."

Richards maintains Auburn has laid out the best, most clear plan for him so far.

His simple description of that role: "All I can really describe it as: just, really, a versatile offensive player," Richards said.

Richards has the ability to play running back, which is why his style has drawn comparisons to former Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson. His pass-catching ability, however, has led some programs across the country to evaluate Richards as a wide receiver. Some have looked at him as a defensive back, but Richards — like he told Miami — has said he only wants to be looked at as an offensive player, which the Hurricanes obliged.

That versatility encouraged Auburn to put a well-rounded plan in place of how to use Richards.

While there are no public leaders, the Tigers likely have an edge in that regard.

"Auburn, they're the school that I know has a solid plan for me. That's something that has stood out to me since I went up there in the summer and spoke about it. I'm very interested in how they plan to use me," Richards said. "They're just letting me know I'm one of their top priorities. I really like the way they plan to utilize me. I think that's going to be a 'mystery' role if I were to go there. That's definitely something that I'd be looking forward to if I were to go there."