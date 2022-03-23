Harris ‘taking that next step’

“It kinda helped me grow up and being away from them so far helped me be my own person,” said Harris. “It really helped me transition to being a man.”

But that year in Kansas ended up being pivotal to Marcus Harris’ development. While he’s happy to be at Auburn after transferring last year, he’s thankful for his time with the Jayhawks.

AUBURN | Going away from home for the first time can be a difficult transition for any freshman athlete. That’s especially true going 813 miles from Montgomery, Ala., to Lawrence, Kan.

Harris certainly played like a man last fall, totaling 27 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a key touchdown at Arkansas.

He worked hard in the offseason to be even better as a junior. Harris added 15 pounds and entered spring at 294 on his 6-foot-3 frame. He expects that extra weight and strength to be a big benefit taking on double-teams.

“I never thought I would be at 300 pounds, but Marlon (Davidson) told me that once I kept eating I would get to 300 and it wound’t be a bad 300,” Harris said. “When I was like 270 or 280 I was like, ‘If I get to 300 it’s going to be bad.’ I can see it’s muscle and that’s going to come with improvements in the offseason program. I never thought it, but I like being 300 pounds.”

Harris is also determined to be a leader for a defensive line that also includes veterans such as Colby Wooden and Oregon transfer Jayson Jones, but doesn’t have a lot of proven depth behind them.

“I feel like making that next step and just being a leader on and off the field,” said Harris. “Make sure the young guys know this is how the program is run, this is what we’ve got to do to be better than last year. We’ve got to get extra work in after practice, watch extra film and just do the little things that really matter that I feel like I couldn’t do last year because I wasn’t a leader. I was new and I had to fall in line with what everybody else was doing.

“This year, I plan on taking that next step of being a leader and also improving my game too because I know people younger than me are looking up to me now. They’re trying to see who to model their game after so I’ve got to make an example for the younger d-linemen.”