“Marcus has been great,” said defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, who followed Freeze from Liberty. “What I enjoy about Marcus is the accountability that he takes in his play and for the room and his work ethic. I check on the strength coaches, how’s he doing in the weight room. I check on him academically how he’s doing. He’s a guy that’s putting it together for us in all three phases of what we want, being a great student-athlete and just doing his job on and off the field.

Marcus Harris has provided all that and more over the last four-plus months since Hugh Freeze was hired and brought in eight new on-field assistants.

AUBURN | When a new staff comes in they need veteran leaders that buy-in and can lead their younger teammates with their actions and words.

“That’s important to me because you don’t have any distractions. When you’re academically screwing up and not doing what you’re supposed to be doing in other areas, you create distractions. Marcus is a guy that can be a leader for us because he’s not creating distractions, and he’s doing his job and working hard on the field.”

Harris, who is on his third coaching staff since transferring from Kansas a couple of years ago, has been pleased with the transition.

"They made it as easy as possible,” said Harris. “They try not to put all the stuff on us at one time. They try to spread it out throughout time. They're great people. Like, all the coaches are great people. I've never met a coaching staff like this before. Everybody is genuine, and you can tell they care about you, on and off the field.

“This coaching staff's transition has been easy, because they embraced us, and they're letting us know that they care about us, even though they're new coaches and don't know a lot of players. They still care about us.”

Harris has totaled 57 tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss and four sacks over the last two seasons mainly playing defensive tackle. He got a lot of work at defensive end this spring and that could be his main position for his senior season due to the current makeup of the roster.

“I would describe him as a long-arm power rusher; stab and really you need one or two moves and a counter. Let's perfect that, and that's what I think he's doing. He has the ability to crush that pocket in a hurry,” said Garrett.