But the Tigers quest for their second national championship of the decade fell short with a 28-7 loss to the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game. A loss the following month to UCF in the Peach Bowl left a dark cloud heading into the offseason.

ATLANTA | A stunning November that included wins over No. 1 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama had Auburn up to No. 2 in the CFB Playoff Rankings and the champions of the SEC West.

“You know, we were so close last season,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “We won the West, the toughest division in college football. We were a game away from the final four, which is everybody’s goal. We’ve got to figure out a way to take that next step. And that’s challenging, but that’s really what we’re talking about.

“A lot of our players are back, most of our coaches are back so I really feel like we have a hungry team. But you look at our schedule, it’s a man’s schedule. We’ve got to figure out a way to take that next step. That’s really been our talk all offseason. Anytime you have experience, a lot of guys coming back, your staff stability-wise coming back, you’ve been through it and you know what to expect.”

For Malzahn, it’s more than just one or two things that Auburn needs to do better to take that next step.

“I think it’s just big picture, seizing the moment when you get that opportunity,” he said. “You work so hard, you get to the SEC Championship game, it usually comes down to one or two plays. We’ve got to make those one or two plays and I think that’s really the big picture.”

While the Tigers return a number of key players from last season including quarterback Jarrett Stidham, receivers Ryan Davis and Darius Slayton and a deep and talented front seven on defense, they’ll face an even tougher schedule in 2018. Auburn opens up against Washington on Sept. 1 and finishes out the season with road games against Georgia and Alabama.

“The challenge is that you're on the road now,” Malzahn said. “That's just part of it. You've got to figure out a way to take that next step. That's the challenge in our league. There's a fine line between winning a championship and almost winning a championship. We were in the almost category last year. We've got to find a way to take that next step. You know what you're getting into with this schedule.”

Auburn opens up preseason practice on Aug. 3.