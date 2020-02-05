The Auburn coach signed 23 in December’s early signing period and added only three on Wednesday.

The group of 26 is ranked No. 10 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings, the highest Auburn has finished since the 2016 class, which ranked No. 8.

“Overall, it’s a very big day,” Malzahn said. “I really believe this is one of the best classes we’ve had since I’ve been here. We needed some guys that could come in and help immediately. We did that with some junior college players, but at the same time, we feel like the majority of these freshmen can come in here and help us immediately.”

Auburn signed five junior college players, which includes two defensive linemen and two offensive tackles. Both positions were high priorities for Auburn after losing nearly the entire starting units off the 2019 team.

“I really feel like we met our needs,” Malzahn said. “The offensive line, the defensive line, that really stands out, but we also got some playmakers on both sides and in the secondary. Some very athletic guys.”

Auburn likely isn’t done with the class. Malzahn said the Tigers could look to the graduate transfer market for another offensive lineman and/or cornerback. Auburn also needs a punter.

“We’ve signed 26 and we possibly could still take a grad transfer offensive lineman or a corner,” Malzahn said. “We’re looking for (a punter) also. We feel like we’ve got a real good plan (for a punter) already. I’m not ready to sit here and say what that is, but we have thought through that very extensively."

NEW ADDITIONS

Malzahn spoke about his three Signing Day additions: tight end Brandon Frazier, junior college defensive end Dre Butler and junior college defensive tackle Marquis Burks.

Malzahn believes all three could be immediate impact players.