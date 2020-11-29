AuburnSports - Malzahn updates injuries to key players

Left tackle Alec Jackson made the trip but was unable to play. The only additional injury was to running back D.J. Williams, who didn’t have a carry or catch in the 42-13 loss.

Running back Tank Bigsby and right tackle Brodarious Hamm, both banged up against Tennessee a week earlier, played against Alabama, but Bigsby had just one of his 11 carries in the second half while Hamm was replaced by Braden Coffey at halftime.

AUBURN | Auburn came out of the Iron Bowl about how it went in regarding injuries to a few key players on offense.

“DJ got banged up, I think in the first quarter with an ankle. I'm not for sure the status. He didn't practice tonight,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn after Sunday night’s brief workout. “Tank and Brodarious, we'll see. It's very similar situation to last week. Didn't do much tonight and we'll see how they progress overall.”

Austin Troxell filled in for Jackson, starting his first career game, and AU may have to turn to Troxell and Coffey to start at the tackle positions in this Saturday’s game against No. 5 Texas A&M.

“You know, I think they competed. They competed extremely hard,” said Malzahn of Troxell and Coffey. “I think that experience they're getting is really going to help them this week and the next week. There's nothing like experience. Both those guys haven't had a lot. Trox has had some in the past. But there's nothing like getting out there.

“They both competed extremely hard, and we'll need those guys ready this week.”

If Bigsby and Williams can’t play or are limited against the Aggies, AU may turn to redshirt freshman Mark-Antony Richards for even more carries than his career-high 14 for 57 yards he had against the Tide in the fourth quarter.

On the long-term injury front, Malzahn hinted that he may have an update to the status of All-SEC linebacker K.J. Britt this week. The senior captain has missed the last six games after undergoing thumb surgery Oct. 16.

“I'll give you an update later on. Like I said, he hasn't been cleared yet so as soon as he does I'll definitely let you know,” Malzahn said.

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.