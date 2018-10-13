And Malzahn is not giving up on any of Auburn’s preseason goals, which include repeating as SEC West champs, winning the SEC Championship and earning a bid to the college football playoffs.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn is hitting the restart button on Auburn’s 2018 season, again. After a 4-2 start including losses to LSU and Mississippi State, the 21st-ranked Tigers begin the second half of the season this Saturday against Tennessee.

“Well, it was a long shot last year at this point, too. It was probably a really similar feeling,” said Malzahn of last year’s team, which lost to Clemson and LSU before winning the final five games of the regular season. “Obviously we don't control our own destiny. We'll need some help, there's no doubt about that.

“But there's still a a whole lot to play for. If we can finish like we did last year, there'll be a lot of good things ahead. There's a whole lot to play for, and our team understands that.”

At 1-2 in the conference, Auburn is currently tied with Mississippi State for 4th in the SEC West. The schedule certainly doesn’t get any easier in the second half of the season with a home matchup against No. 22 Texas A&M and road trips to No. 2 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama.

“Obviously, we’ve lost two games in the West, but there’s still a lot of ball left to play this year. And we were kind of sitting in this same spot last year. A lot of people counting us out, that sort of thing,” quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. “This team is really resilient. We’re going to find a way to improve every week, and we’re just going to take it one game at a time, one week at a time, and not get too far ahead of ourselves.”