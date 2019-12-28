“We've watched a lot of the bowl games he's coached in, and what makes him really special is you can watch the tendencies you have during the season, but when Coach Malzahn has three weeks to prepare for you, 80 percent of what you basically just saw doesn't exist anymore, and it's something else, and it's even better. That's what makes him really good,” Fleck said.

The way Malzahn sees it, it would be against his nature not to use that extra four and a half weeks between Auburn’s Iron Bowl win over Alabama and the bowl game against Minnesota to do a more in-depth review of his tendencies and make a few extra adjustments.

Adding to the intrigue for the Tigers this week is the addition of former Arkansas head coach and Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris as AU’s new offensive coordinator.

“I think any time you're in a bowl game you've got a chance,” said Malzahn of making more adjustments. “During the season you always check your tendencies from week to week, but you've got a little bit more time, and that's just what coaches do.

“And then of course Chad being here, we're from the same family, so he understands kind of what we're doing. When we were at home, he was just getting a feel for our players. Now we're here, he has more influence on what we're going to do.”

When Fleck looks at Auburn’s offense under Malzahn, it’s the uniqueness of the running game that stands out the most.

“I don't think anybody runs the football like they run the football, and they're so creative, whether it's the counter read, whether it's -- they're pulling people left and right. They're coming from all angles, different formations,” Fleck said. “It's hard to be able to find -- when you break them down, it's hard to be able to say, hey, they have tendencies out of this formation because he does such a great job of changing the formations, changing the motions, changing personnel groupings and always keeping you off balance that way.

“And like he said a little bit about us, they have players everywhere. I mean, every single one of them are players.”

No. 12 Auburn takes on No. 18 Minnesota in the Outback Bowl Wednesday. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN.