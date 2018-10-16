Three days later, he’s got answers, but Auburn’s sixth-year head coach is keeping them to himself.

Malzahn said after a 30-24 loss to Tennessee last Saturday that he would “look at everything” this week, especially when it came to the personnel on a struggling offense.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn plans to back up his postgame promise with action. What does that entail. Who knows?

“I told you after the game I’d be looking at everything to evaluate everything and try to improve us, and I’ve done that,” Malzahn said. “There will be some tweaks this week. I’m not going to sit here and say exactly what they are. I don’t want to incriminate us against Ole Miss.

“With that being said, Jarrett Stidham will be our starting quarterback. He needs to protect the football better, be understands that, but I do have confidence in him and I think he’ll lead us in the right way moving forward.”

The questions concerning Stidham have intensified after the junior threw two interceptions and had a costly fumble, which was returned for a touchdown against the Volunteers.

But Malzahn and his staff haven’t lost confidence in last year’s SEC Newcomer of the Year.

“Jarrett gives us the best chance of winning, and he’s tough on himself,” Malzahn said. “He knows the turnovers were tough, and he’s disappointed. He’s going to fight to do everything he can to get that corrected.”

If not quarterback, where could those tweaks take place? The offensive line is certainly a candidate. The Tigers are 12th in the SEC in rushing offense and have given up 15 sacks, which ranks 11th.

Nick Brahms took over for Kaleb Kim at center in week four, but has had his share of misfortune. Right guard Mike Horton has also been inconsistent despite having 14 college starts under his belt.

“There’s some competition that’s building. I will say that,” said Malzahn when asked about any young offensive linemen stepping up in the last couple of weeks. “I’m not ready to say anything more than that, but there is some competition that’s building and some guys that are improving.”