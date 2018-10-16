Malzahn promises unspecified tweaks
AUBURN | Gus Malzahn plans to back up his postgame promise with action. What does that entail. Who knows?
Malzahn said after a 30-24 loss to Tennessee last Saturday that he would “look at everything” this week, especially when it came to the personnel on a struggling offense.
Three days later, he’s got answers, but Auburn’s sixth-year head coach is keeping them to himself.
“I told you after the game I’d be looking at everything to evaluate everything and try to improve us, and I’ve done that,” Malzahn said. “There will be some tweaks this week. I’m not going to sit here and say exactly what they are. I don’t want to incriminate us against Ole Miss.
“With that being said, Jarrett Stidham will be our starting quarterback. He needs to protect the football better, be understands that, but I do have confidence in him and I think he’ll lead us in the right way moving forward.”
The questions concerning Stidham have intensified after the junior threw two interceptions and had a costly fumble, which was returned for a touchdown against the Volunteers.
But Malzahn and his staff haven’t lost confidence in last year’s SEC Newcomer of the Year.
“Jarrett gives us the best chance of winning, and he’s tough on himself,” Malzahn said. “He knows the turnovers were tough, and he’s disappointed. He’s going to fight to do everything he can to get that corrected.”
If not quarterback, where could those tweaks take place? The offensive line is certainly a candidate. The Tigers are 12th in the SEC in rushing offense and have given up 15 sacks, which ranks 11th.
Nick Brahms took over for Kaleb Kim at center in week four, but has had his share of misfortune. Right guard Mike Horton has also been inconsistent despite having 14 college starts under his belt.
“There’s some competition that’s building. I will say that,” said Malzahn when asked about any young offensive linemen stepping up in the last couple of weeks. “I’m not ready to say anything more than that, but there is some competition that’s building and some guys that are improving.”
The running back position is also uncertain with JaTarvious Whitlow suffering another injury Saturday and being questionable for this Saturday’s game at Ole Miss.
Malik Miller, Kam Martin and Shaun Shivers could all be a part of the equation. Asa Martin appears to be relegated mainly to special teams for now with now explanation for why the 2017 Mr. Alabama Football isn’t part of the running back rotation.
“You see Malik really coming on now. Malik’s been our third-down back, but as far as the every-down back, I think you’ll see it kind of by-committee as far as moving forward and then go with the hot hand,” Malzahn said.
Auburn, 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference faces a Rebel squad that is ineligible for postseason play but comes into the game 5-2 and 1-2 in the SEC. A loss would put the Tigers in jeopardy of having a losing record with three Top 25 teams left on the schedule.
Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
“I think it was a good time after a tough loss like that as a head coach you look, and you look at the whole picture,” Malzahn said. “We’ve been close, and close is not good enough. We’ve got to figure out a way to get over that hump.”