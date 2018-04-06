“You know, those guys will all be back,” Malzahn said. “I was impressed with Nick and Kaleb both. I think both of them before their injuries was really getting better and there was some really good competition.”

Auburn will be down to two walk-ons at the center for Saturday’s A-Day game, but Gus Malzahn remains optimistic about the position as the Tigers’ wind down spring practice.

AUBURN | First it was Nick Brahms who injured his lower leg. Then Kaleb Kim went down with an ankle injury.

Malzahn expects Brahms back before the start of preseason practice in August. Kim should return within the next couple of weeks.

Malzahn feels so confident in Auburn’s centers that he doesn’t plan to move another offensive lineman such as Mike Horton to the position.

“I doubt that’ll happen,” Malzahn said. “We do have the flexibility if you had a lot of injuries that Mike could provide depth, but we feel good about those centers.”

The starting centers for the game will be junior Tucker Brown with the first-team and freshman Phelps Gambill with the second-team.

All the changes could impact the quarterbacks. Jarrett Stidham will participate in a pregame 7-on-7 drill but won’t play during A-Day. The game will feature sophomore Malik Willis with the first-team and freshman Joey Gatewood with the backups.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s Jarrett Stidham or a young guy, when you have a different center with the way they snap it and the rotations and everything that goes with that, it can definitely be a challenge,” Malzahn said. “I will say this: I think there’s been pretty good consistency as far as the procedures—because that’s what you always worry about: the snap count and the procedures and the checks and everything that goes with that.

"I think that the biggest challenge for those quarterbacks is one of them may spiral a little bit better than another, a little bit knuckleball and all that.”

Kickoff for the A-Day game is 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.