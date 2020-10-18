AuburnSports - Malzahn on trash talking: ‘That will be corrected’

It was definitely noticed by Gus Malzahn and AU’s eighth-year head coach plans to address it this week.

The tempers even flared into a verbal confrontation between two Auburn players: quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Seth Williams.

AUBURN | Whether it was spurred on by Auburn’s opponent or its own players, there was plenty of trash talking and post-whistle disagreements throughout the Tigers’ loss at South Carolina Saturday.

“I think that’s very uncharacteristic for us,” Malzahn said. “That will be corrected. We will do a better job of that in the future. I promise you that.”

Williams caught four passes, but was targeted 13 times including on at least two of Bo Nix’s three interceptions. On an incompletion in the third quarter, they were caught on ESPN exchanging words as they reached the sideline.

“Of course both of them are great competitors and got emotional,” Malzahn explained. “And we’ll do a better job channeling that emotional energy in a positive way next time. But both of them want to win.”

Asked during his Sunday evening teleconference if all the extra curricular activities during the game were due to a lack of player discipline, Malzahn just reiterated his first point.

"I think it’s more controlling your emotions and channeling it the right way. But we’ll learn from it and we’ll be better next time,” he said.

Auburn returns to action at Ole Miss next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SECN.