“A lot of times too we weren’t out-numbered in protections so there’s definitely some frustration there,” said Lindsey Sunday night. “I know we had a back miss a protection, we got beat upfront a couple of times. But at the end of the day, we can’t let them push the pocket and get in his face. That’s important that we try to correct that as much as we can and I think we will.”

“He was under pressure. We’ve got to protect him better. There’s no doubt about that,” said Malzahn following a 34-3 win over Arkansas in which the Tigers managed just 225 yards of total offense and Stidham was sacked four times.

For Jarrett Stidham, and in turn Auburn’s offense, to be more productive, he has to be better protected.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn said it right after the game. His offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, expressed the same sentiments a day later.

Stidham completed 15-of-22 (68.2 percent) of his passes against the Razorbacks for 134 yards without a touchdown or interception. Not a bad game, per se, but not the production expected from a second-year starter that was named last season’s SEC Newcomer of the Year and came into this season as a top NFL prospect.

“I thought when he had time and set his feet, I thought he did some good things,” Lindsey said. “I thought a couple of missed throws, a couple of deep balls he hits probably changes your whole outcome on what you think as far as that goes. But Jarrett is doing fine. He’s gotta continue to work on his game but at the same time you have to make sure we do everything. All 11 have to do their job and give him some support around him.”

Through four games this season, Stidham has thrown for three touchdowns and two interceptions after throwing 18 and six a year ago. He’s completed just three passes of 30 or more yards after throwing 23 last fall.

“I’ve just got to get back to practicing them and hitting them in the games. For whatever reason, I’ve been overthrowing quite a bit and I’ve just got to get that down,” Stidham explained.

Even with the early struggles this season, Stidham and top target Ryan Davis are closing in on a special record. With six receptions against Arkansas, Davis has now caught 104 career passes from Stidham, making them the second-most productive pass tandem in Auburn history.

They passed Dameyune Craig and Karsten Bailey (97 completions between 1995-97) on Saturday and only trail Pat Sullivan and Terry Beasley (140 completions between 1969-71).

“I couldn’t do it without him and the guys around me to help us. We’re just proud of that accomplishment,” Davis said.

“I just think we’ve got to get Jarrett in a rhythm and get him back going. I still have 100 percent confidence in Jarrett. I still want him to go out there and sling it around and I believe he’s definitely able to do that.”

No. 10 Auburn returns to action next Saturday against Southern Miss. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.