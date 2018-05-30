DESTIN, Fla. — Gus Malzahn isn't known for making waves with his mouth, but he succeeded in doing that Wednesday.

The NCAA recently passed a new rule that sets at 20 the maximum number of headsets a FBS team can use during a game. The intent? Probably to limit staff sizes, which have been growing steadily among Power 5 programs.

Malzahn's view?

"It's a joke," he said. "That’s got the ability to hurt our game. That came about just to try to affect staff size. Any rule that’s put in place because of something else is not good. That’s something we’re going to have to deal with, the quality of the game, coaching."

The rule was approved three weeks ago by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel. That legislation was based on a recommendation from the Division I Football Oversight Committee, which includes 11 voting members — six athletic directors, four commissioners and Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb.

Speaking Wednesday at the SEC Spring Meetings, Malzahn said he's skeptical of the committee's reasons for promoting the legislation.

"We’ve got a lot of people who are not football coaches making decisions for football," he said. "If we had more football coaches involved in the decision-making, I think it would be better for our game."

Malzahn couldn't provide a specific answer when asked how many headsets Auburn used each Saturday last year, but said: "A lot; probably a whole lot."