“There’s nothing better than evaluating your players, not only in a scrimmage, but even in front of your crowd. Because they’re just something to being out there in front of the crowd, and some guys seize the moment.”

“I’m looking big-picture execution, our guys to play extremely hard and play good, clean Auburn football. That’s really the main thing,” said Malzahn of his A-Day expectations. “And then obviously, we’re going to go ones against twos, and every spring, there’s been somebody to step up and make some plays that maybe they hadn’t made up to this point.

And it’s unique because it’s the only opportunity to see how those players react in game-like situations in front of a large crowd before the season opener against Washington on Sept. 1.

AUBURN | Saturday afternoon’s A-Day game is another chance for Gus Malzahn and his coaches to evaluate their players.

This year’s A-Day game will use the same format as the last several years under Malzahn with the ones against the twos. Starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham won’t participate in the game but will take part in a 10-minute 7-on-7 drill before kickoff.

Sophomore Malik Willis, who has worked with the first-team all spring, will do the same on Saturday while freshman Joey Gatewood will be with the twos.

The game will count as the 13th of 15 spring practices with two more workouts scheduled for next week.

“Well, I know we’ve gotten better in a lot of different areas,” said Malzahn of spring drills. “We talked a lot about improving, and not just the young guys, because a lot of times you could focus on those guys, but the older guys finding a way to get better too, and that’s been a focus. I really feel like our older guys have taken a step.

“It’s been very beneficial for our quarterbacks. Jarrett came back a couple weeks ago and did the 7-on-7 and the team vs. scouts, but both those young quarterbacks, there’s nothing like getting out there and running the offense, especially when you get a chance to get out there with the ones. Developing depth, quality depth, I think has really been good. Overall I think it’s a very successful spring to this point.”

Kickoff, rain or shine, is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

“I’m really looking forward to our guys getting out there and doing their thing in front of our crowd. We’re real excited with that,” Malzahn said.