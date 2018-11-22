“You know this is Auburn and it’s the Iron Bowl. We don’t have to bring anything up,” Malzahn said. “This is a game our guys look forward to, their guys look forward to. I don’t know when we have beat them the last two times, we probably weren’t the favorite so we’ll see what happens.”

Still, Auburn sixth-year head coach Gus Malzahn is not about to play the underdog card for his players. It’s not needed, not in a rivalry of this magnitude.

The Tide’s average margin of victory in the other four games in Tuscaloosa was 28.5 points including a 49-0 drubbing in 2012 and a 30-12 win two years ago.

AUBURN | No. 1 Alabama is a 24.5-point favorite over Auburn in the 83rd Iron Bowl. The Tigers have won once at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the last 12 years and that took a 24-point comeback in 2010.

Upsets are actually rare in the Iron Bowl with just eight notable ones in the last 45 years. The only instances of an unranked team beating a ranked one came with Alabama’s wins in 1984, 1990 and 2001, and Auburn’s win in 2002. The highest ranked team to be defeated those four years was the 9th-ranked Tide in 2002 as Tre Smith helped the Tigers to a 17-7 upset in Bryant-Denny.

The biggest upset in the series may have come in 1949. In the renewal of the series a year earlier after a 41-year break, Alabama won 55-0. But a year later, a 1-4-3 Auburn team led by Travis Tidwell beat a 6-2-1 Alabama team 14-13 at Legion Field in Birmingham.

A win by Auburn Saturday would likely surpass the ’49 win as the biggest upset in the series. The Tigers enter the game 7-4 overall and 3-4 in the SEC while the Tide is undefeated and the favorite to win their second-straight national championship.

“I mean, that’s just opinion. That’s opinion. It’s opinion-based,” said Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis of being a 24.5-point underdog. “At the end of the day, they have to go out and play the game, and we have to go out and play the game. The underdog doesn’t really matter. If we’re picked to win, it doesn’t really matter. There’s some games that a lot of people have been picked to win this season, and they’ve lost. It’s just about going out and executing.

“The odds are not in our favor. We know that. But the odds don’t matter when the ball hits the ground. It’s just about going out, executing, doing our job, competing, and we’re going to see what happens.”

Davis and a majority of Auburn’s players were part of last year’s 26-14 win over Alabama. The Tide were a 4.5-point favorite coming into Jordan-Hare Stadium, and that gives the Tigers a little confidence knowing they persevered against the odds last season.

“It’s a rivalry game— our biggest rivalry game, their biggest. Anything can happen in a game like this,” Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. “We know how we can play. You know, it’s not even a year ago that we were on the same field and beat them. So you know, again, I don’t look too much into it, and I know the rest of the guys don’t either.”

Kickoff at Bryant-Denny is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.