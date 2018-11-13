AUBURN | Gus Malzahn expected Auburn to compete for championships this season. That didn’t happen, not even close. But he’s already throwing down some guarantees for next year and it starts with him returning for his seventh-season as the Tigers’ head coach, reaffirming what athletics director Allen Greene said a week ago. “There’s no doubt. I’ll be the coach and we’ll get this thing turned around. That’s what we’re going to do,” said Malzahn at his weekly press conference.

Malzahn expects to return for his 7th season as Auburn's head coach. Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com

Auburn fell to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the SEC with a 27-10 loss at No. 5 Georgia Saturday. The offense, once feared under Malzahn, has dipped to 10th in the conference and 100th nationally in total yards. But Malzahn firmly stated that would turn around in 2018. “We were very successful on offense last year. This year, we weren’t as successful. Next year, we will be,” he said. And that’s even with quarterback Jarrett Stidham expected to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft. “No matter who our quarterback is, we’re going to be better on offense, and I’m very confident that we’ll be really good on offense next year,” Malzahn said. Malzahn’s confidence comes from the production he’s getting out of freshmen including running back JaTarvious Whitlow and receivers Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz. In total, Auburn’s freshmen have accounted for 172 of 265 points (64.9 percent) and 1,992 of 3,669 yards on offense (54.3 percent). “The majority of our guys are coming back next year. That’s going to be a really good thing as far as some of the growing pains we’ve experienced this year,” Malzahn said. “Are we happy with where we’re at offensively? No. That’s common sense. But you’ve kinda got to see it as its entirety. I think 75 percent of our offensive production is coming from freshmen so that’s good for the future. Right now, these last three games we need to play better.”