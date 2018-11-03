“I think it just gives you a chance as a coaching staff to kind of catch your breath and look back and really do a lot of self-scouting for yourself,” added Malzahn off the off-week. “You get a good plan for the next week. It gives you a little extra time on your opponent. Probably the biggest factor is getting to heal up. We tried to do all three of those things just like we’ve done in the past.”

“There’s no doubt the home team hasn’t fared very well in this series and we need to change that,” said Malzahn of home losses to the Aggies in 2012, 14 and 16.

Malzahn’s bye week wins have come at Texas A&M last season, Arkansas in 2016, Kentucky in 2015, Kansas State and South Carolina in 2014, and Ole Miss and Alabama in 2013.

“It's just about being fresh,” said senior linebacker Deshaun Davis, who’s played through a series of injuries this season. “We haven't been playing the cupcakes, so it's just getting a team back fresh, getting mentally stable, getting your body right, getting that extra week of preparation. It's kinda like going back to the first game of the year where you have all your bullets and you're very familiar with the team you're going to play.

“I got a chance to watch them against Mississippi State and make some calls against what they were playing and kinda trying to see how they were calling the game. With stuff like that, it gives you an advantage, especially when the team you're playing doesn't have the bye week. They had a hard-fought (loss). They have to come back and play an 11 o'clock game, an early game. Right now, I feel like we have the advantage. We're coming back home to play in front of the best fans in the country. Like I said, hopefully we can just use that to start November off right.”

The 20th-ranked Aggies come into the game 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the SEC while Auburn is 5-3 and 2-3. The Tigers won at Texas A&M 42-27 last season but the Aggies came out on top 29-16 at Auburn in 2016.

“I don't, but we're looking forward to changing that,” said senior Ryan Davis after being asked if he could explain the perfect record for the road team in this series. “Obviously, that's not something you want to do is lose at home, so hopefully we can do everything in our power to change that, as well."

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

“As simple as it sounds, it’s taking care of the football,” said Malzahn of the key to the game. “That’s really going to be our focus as a team and not beating ourself.”