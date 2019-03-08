AUBURN | Gus Malzahn probably won’t name Auburn’s starter but he’d at least like to have some order at the quarterback position coming out of spring practice. Four quarterbacks will be competing for the starting job when spring drills get underway in 10 more days.

“We’ve got a plan. We’ve talked it through. We’re going to give everybody a fair chance,” Malzahn said. “We’re going to compete and we’re going to see who the best guy is.

“Hopefully, by the end of the spring there will be some kind of order. Now, you have to see how that goes. We’ve got four guys competing for the spot and it’s wide open right now.”

Malzahn will be looking for Jarrett Stidham's replacement this spring. Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com

It’s a diverse group vying for the No. 1 spot including junior Malik Willis, who has served as the team’s backup the past two seasons. There’s also redshirt freshman Cord Sandberg, who is 24 years old after playing minor league baseball for six years, redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood, who is the best combination of size and athleticism at the position since Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, and true freshman Bo Nix, the first five-star quarterback signee since Newton in 2010. Malzahn has had several quarterback battles since taking over in 2013 but this is the first one that doesn’t include a clear favorite and has this many real candidates. “I will say this, I do think we’ve got some talented guys that have the ability to play the position at a high level,” Malzahn said. “We’ve been there and done that before and I think that experience will help us in narrowing things down.” With such a tight competition and several of the candidates, particularly Willis and Gatewood, possessing dual-threat ability, Malzahn is not ruling out the possibility of letting his quarterbacks go live during the spring. “It’s possible. We’ll kind of have to see how things go the first couple of weeks, but that is a possibility,” he said.