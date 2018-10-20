But after a 4-3 start including three losses in four conference games, the heat has been turned up on Malzahn. He was even asked during his Tuesday press conference if he could be playing for his job this week.

That’s saying a lot considering Malzahn won an SEC and national championship while an assistant at Auburn and is 1-1 in the SEC Championship game and suffered a close loss in the 2013 BCS national championship game as its head coach.

AUBURN | A battle between two unranked teams this Saturday in Oxford could be one of the biggest games in Gus Malzahn’s coaching career.

“No, I feel like I’m coaching for my players for the next game,” Malzahn said. “We have to finish this thing the right way. I really expect us to do it. Are you disappointed? Yes, we’re disappointed. I’m disappointed and our players are disappointed. I know our fans are disappointed, but we have to get through this and we are going to get through it. The way you get through it is finish strong and that’s what we’re going to do.”

If the Tigers are to finish strong, it will have to start at Ole Miss. Auburn will likely be the underdog in three of its last four games, at home against No. 17 Texas A&M Nov. 3, and road games against No. 8 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama.

A loss to the Rebels puts the Tigers in danger of their first losing season since 2012, the season before Malzahn was hired. Auburn’s sixth-year head coach has tried to keep a positive attitude, however, and points to some close losses including by one point to current No. 5 LSU on Sept. 15.

“Well, our guys are playing their guts out. Our guys are playing their guts out. We’ve been in every game,” Malzahn said. “As a matter of fact, we had opportunities to win just about every game. But for whatever reason, we’ve not either seized the moment or made the play when we needed to make the play. Our guys are playing extremely hard. They’re competitive.

“I’m not going to say the ball hasn’t bounced our way because I believe you create your own fortune and your own success. I’m proud of my team for that and we just need to figure out a way to take that next step to make the plays and seize the moment when we have the opportunity.”

Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.