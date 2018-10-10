“But we need to do that this Saturday. We need to play better, and I expect we will.”

“The frustrating thing right now for me and everyone else is that we're no longer inexperienced. We're no longer young. We need to start seeing progress,” Malzahn said. “The frustrating thing for me is, if we put some more points on the board when we had the opportunities, we'd be feeling a little bit different from the standpoint of we are getting better.

AUBURN | He’s said it before and he said it again Tuesday. If there’s been one constant for Auburn this season, it’s Gus Malzahn’s confidence that the offense is on the verge of turning it around, often dropping guarantees his team has yet to back up.

There were some signs of progress in the second half of the Tigers’ 23-9 loss at Mississippi State. After a paltry 79 total yards in the first half, Auburn managed a respectable 225 in the second.

The problem? Those yards only generated two field goals as two turnovers, a couple of dropped passes and several missed opportunities doomed the Tigers to their second conference loss in three games.

“If you look at the whole performance Saturday, we left some points out there,” Malzahn said. “What we've got to do is do a better job when we get the opportunities. We've got to seize the moment. After the game, I said we were close and really what I meant was we were close to scoring more points. Any time you leave points out there, it magnifies things from a negative standpoint. When we have those opportunities in the future, we've got to seize the moment.”

His offensive players are generally still on board with the positive outlook, although another poor performance or two could send this team into a tailspin.

“We just haven't been able to click right now,” said wide receiver Ryan Davis. “Obviously, it's frustrating. We're not playing as good as we want to, but obviously have to get through it, keep punching and just keep working every day and find a way to get through it.

“I feel like we will, and I know that we will. It's just a matter of time. We'll definitely get that corrected as soon as possible.”

No. 21 Auburn hosts Tennessee at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.