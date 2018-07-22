Malzahn identifies position that 'will be a big key to our success'
ATLANTA | Auburn has one of the nation’s top quarterbacks returning along with most of his top receivers. The running back group is young overall but has talent.But it will be up to the big guys up...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news