“Jack has a wealth of coaching experience and success in all levels of football, including the last three years in the SEC,” Malzahn said. “He has been a part of a Super Bowl championship team and been a head coach collegiately. Jack’s diverse and extensive resume will be valuable in developing our offensive line unit. We’re very excited to have Jack join our staff here at Auburn.”

A week after the resignation of offensive line coach J.B. Grimes, a 40-year coaching veteran, Malzahn replaced him with former Ole Miss assistant Jack Bicknell Jr., who has 33 years of coaching experience including seven in the NFL.

Bicknell spent three seasons at Ole Miss. This past year the Rebels were second in the SEC and ninth nationally in rushing averaging 251.2 yards rushing per game. Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee averaged 113.7 yards rushing per game, good for first in the SEC and eighth nationally.

Bicknell's NFL experience includes a year apiece as the offensive line coach at Kansas City and Pittsburgh, three years as an assistant OL coach with the NY Giants and two years with Miami.

Bicknell's college stops include Boston College, his alma mater, Louisiana Tech, where he was the head coach for eight years, and New Hampshire.

“I’m fired up to be joining a tradition-rich program like Auburn. Auburn has always been known as a blue-collar, hard-working team that has achieved a tremendous amount of success,” Bicknell said. “I am very appreciative of Coach Malzahn for this opportunity. He and Coach Morris are very well respected offensive minds in the game of football and I can’t wait to work with them and the rest of the Auburn staff.”

Bicknell is the second addition to Malzahn's staff since the end of the regular season. Chad Morris was hired as offensive coordinaotr Dec. 10, just a day after Kenny Dillingham left for the same position at Florida State.

A three-year letterwinner as an offensive lineman, Bicknell played collegiately for his father at Boston College from 1981-85 where he was the center for 1984 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Doug Flutie. It was Bicknell who snapped the ball to Flutie on the final play of the Boston College/Miami game which led to one of the most memorable conclusions to a game in college football history. The Flutie “Hail Mary” game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Gerald Phelan propelled the Eagles over the Miami Hurricanes in the 1984 Orange Bowl. In Bicknell’s final season at Boston College, he was honored with the Scanlon Award, the highest honor bestowed upon a Boston College football player, the Scarminach Award for athletic and academic excellence and the Dean’s Award in the school of education.

Bicknell comes from a family of coaches. His father, Jack, was the head coach at Boston College (1981-90) prior to becoming the head coach of the Barcelona Dragons (1991-03) of NFL Europe.

He and his wife, Helen, have three children, John, Katelyn and Alyse.