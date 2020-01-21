"We're going to turn him loose, and I'm very excited that he's a part. I trust him 110%," Morris said, according to Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser. "He's going to take our offense and he's going to run with it. I'm very excited about that."

The Tigers' head coach said Tuesday in Mobile, talking to reporters before the Senior Bowl, that new offensive coordinator Chad Morris will have control of play-calling.

The Auburn play-calling pendulum has swung away from Gus Malzahn again.

When Malzahn hired Morris in December to replace Kenny Dillingham as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he wasn't specific on whether he would continue to call plays, share the duties with Morris, or relinquish them altogether.

Now, it appears, Malzahn will take a back seat again, after saying in the past that giving up play calling was a mistake.

The head coach hung up the clipboard from 2016-18 before picking it back up this past year. He joked that not calling the offense solo made him "bored."

But now, Malzahn is comfortable giving one of his closest friends in the coaching industry, Morris, the reins with rising sophomore quarterback Bo Nix and the 2020 Tigers offense.

"He's going to do it," Malzahn said when asked if Morris would have full control. "You don't hire a guy like Chad Morris unless you're going to do that."

