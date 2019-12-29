“What do I have fun with? I really enjoy being on the field with our players,” Malzahn said. “I’m a former high school football coach, so the joy for me and the funnest part of the week is when we're on the field with the players, coaching them, helping them to be the best they can be. For me, that's the funnest part of the week.”

Well sure, Auburn's seventh-year head coach probably has many including a trip to Waffle House after a big SEC win. But Malzahn also finds a lot of satisfaction in the day-to-day grind of being a coach, especially when it takes him back to when he started out as an assistant at Hughes (Ark.) High School in the early 1990s.

And this week, especially, that time on the practice field is focused on the seniors who will be playing in their final college game Wednesday in the Outback Bowl.

“Today at practice our offensive line, we got five seniors, really got six, and just we talked about this is our last rodeo, man, let's enjoy this,” Malzahn said. “So it's a real special moment from year to year as a coach, that you just have, and it's the last time, and you always want to do your best as a coach to help those guys go out on a positive note, and so you have those moments, and they're usually on the practice field.”

No. 12 Auburn has 25 seniors that will suit up for Wednesday’s clash against No. 18 Minnesota.

“It's going to be kind of funny after Wednesday just being away from this bunch, but we've been having a lot of fun, especially today in practice, having a lot of fun, not being too serious but being locked in when it's time to be locked in,” said senior Jeremiah Dinson after Friday’s practice at the University of Tampa. “But I'm going to miss it, but we got one more time to do this thing with each other, and we'll be ready to rock out.”

Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN.