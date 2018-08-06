“I like our team. I’ll say that. I like our team. I like our coaches,” Malzahn said. “I don’t want to say stress, but I just want to get the pieces of the puzzle put together, but that’s a process. Hopefully we’ll have that sooner rather than later.”

You can hear it in his words and see by how relaxed and confident he’s been with the media after the first three preseason practices.

AUBURN | It’s just three days into fall camp and there’s a long way to go before No. 10 Auburn opens the season against No. 6 Washington in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 1, but Gus Malzahn likes this team. The Tigers’ sixth-year head coach really likes this team.

There are plenty of reasons for that optimism including a veteran team led by quarterback Jarrett Stidham on offense and a talented and experienced front seven on defense. He's also heaped praise on this year's crop of newcomers including singling out five true freshmen Sunday night.

“We have experience back that we know and we’ve challenged those guys to get better and to be leaders and multipliers and affect everybody else,” Malzahn said. “Probably the biggest thing is getting these young guys and getting our offensive line, everything, together. The pieces of the puzzle. And then you kinda know more.”

After two days in shorts and helmets, Auburn donned shoulder pads Sunday for the first time this fall, which allowed Malzahn to put his team through a physical 11-on-11 team session.

“Had our first practice today in shells. It was a good one. We really went into the practice, really want to strain our guys,” Malzahn said. “It was hot – I think that’s a good thing. Did a whole lot of 11-on-11 against each other; I think about 40 minutes. Got a chance, we went all three groups, got a chance to really give everybody an opportunity to get out there and see what they could do.

“When you have everybody on your team get a chance to get out there and do things this will be a really good evaluation from the film for our coaches.”

Malzahn said he has really stressed tempo through the first few days of fall camp.

“I thought our tempo was better,” he said. “Got a lot of reps and we’ve been really focusing on the mental toughness, the physical toughness and after three days each day we’ve gotten better and that was really my challenge to our guys after the first two days and we’ll continue that challenge as we go."

Auburn will continue practice Monday and Tuesday before taking off Wednesday. The Tigers will hold their first scrimmage Thursday morning.