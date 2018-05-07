The week got started with the commitment of four-star cornerback Jaylin Simpson on Monday and Rivals100 linebacker Owen Pappoe Tuesday .

Fromm, the younger brother of Georgia starting quarterback Jake Fromm, is the Tigers’ seventh commitment for the 2019 class and third in the last week.

MONTGOMERY | Auburn capped off a big week on the recruiting trail with the commitment of three-star tight end Tyler Fromm Saturday.

“It’s got a chance to be a special class, there’s no doubt about that,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “We felt that way at the end of the season with everything. The future is so bright, and I think everybody kind of sees that.

“Last year we were very close and we really think we’ve got a chance to really do something special the next three or four years. That’s really been our message and it’s going to be a very good class.”

The class already has several impact players at key positions. Pappoe is the nation’s top-ranked outside linebacker, Bo Nix is the No. 1 pro-style quarterback and wide receiver George Pickens is the 156th overall prospect.

Three-star cornerback Cordale Flott and three-star center Jakai Clark help fill important needs.

Auburn’s assistant coaches have spent the last three weeks on the road visiting high schools and evaluating prospects while the weekends are usually spent hosting recruits and their parents. Those evaluations and visits will continue through the end of May leading up to one of the biggest recruiting days of the year.

Auburn will hold its 10th-annual Big Cat Weekend on June 2, which usually features 25-30 of its top prospects visiting for a big day of fun and fellowship.

All of Auburn’s summer camps will be held from June 4 to June 23 before the summer dead period, which goes from June 25 through July 24.

“They’ll be on the road until really the month of June and then of course Big Cat comes up and we’re very excited about that,” Malzahn said. “This’ll be the 10th annual and so we think we’ll have a very good group for that. Think it’ll be a real special one.”