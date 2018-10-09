AUBURN | There’s plenty of reasons for concern after Saturday’s 23-9 loss at Mississippi State. Gus Malzahn knows that and he wanted to make sure Auburn supporters know that he knows that during his weekly press conference. “I know our fan base is frustrated. Our players are frustrated. Our coaches are. No one needs to be blaming our players,” said Malzahn in his opening statement. “Any time a team is not playing at its potential, that's a coaching issue. That's my responsibility. And I've got to do a better job of preparing our coaches and our players moving forward.”

Malzahn is 49-24 in his sixth season at Auburn. Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com

The negativity, infighting — it can all set in when a team falls short of its goals, and the Tigers had set their sights on a conference championship and a first-ever bid to the college football playoffs this season. Malzahn said he’s turning to his three team leaders — linebacker Deshaun Davis, wide receiver Ryan Davis and quarterback Jarrett Stidham — to keep the team positive and motivated heading into Saturday’s game against Tennessee. “We have to come out, we have to bring energy, we have to be on our p’s and q’s and set a standard and say we’re not giving up, we’re not throwing in the towel, we’re going to continue to fight. The rest of those guys are going to follow us,” Deshaun Davis said. “So the rest of this season, I really feel like is on our shoulders. So how we handle this adversity with all the naysayers and negative energy, how we tune that out is how the team is going to tune that out. “If we let it come in the locker room, then everyone else is going to let it come in the locker room. So how the guys who are the leaders who the other guys look up to, how they handle it is how the team is going to handle it.” And even if the odds are stacked against them, Malzahn and his players aren’t about to give up on their championship aspirations. For that too happen, Auburn can’t suffer another conference defeat and it will certainly need some help. “We're at the halfway point of our season and we're 4-2. Now that our backs are against the wall, it's a real similar feeling as it was last year,” Malzahn said. “I'm very confident that we're going to finish this thing. Our team is in a good spot mentally for everything that we went through the first half of the season. And I think we're set up to improve each week. We've done that the last few seasons. I think we'll do that again this year.”