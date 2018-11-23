“You’ve got to raise your level in this game,” said Malzahn of his sixth Iron Bowl as Auburn’s head coach. “You’ve got to raise your level and you’ve got to find a way to get it done and you’ve got to be balanced to have a chance to beat them. We know each other very well and we know what we’ve got to be able to do. But you’ve got to do it. You’ve got to raise your level to be able to do it.”

And it starts with being physical at the point to attack.

AUBURN | Auburn hasn’t run the ball well against a quality defense all season. That has to change for the Tigers to have a chance to upset No. 1 Alabama Saturday according to Gus Malzahn.

Malzahn insists he’s seen improvement from his offensive line since moving Kaleb Kim back into the starting center position against Texas A&M Nov. 3. The Tigers rushed for just 19 yards against the Aggies, 102 against Georgia and 340 against Liberty last week.

Auburn is 11th in the SEC averaging 167.2 rushing yards per game while Alabama is third in rushing defense allowing just 112.5 yards per game.

“I think since we’ve made that move back a little more stability there,” Malzahn said. “You’ve seen them continue to grow. The last two weeks I think they’ve played good football. That’s encouraging, getting better.”

Two other keys for Auburn’s offense against the Tide are creating big plays and improving on third down. AU is 13th in the conference with 16 plays of 30 or more yards after producing 41 last season. The Tigers are also 13th in the SEC converting just 34 percent of their third downs.

“If you’re going to have a chance to beat them, we have to have big plays,” Malzahn said. “Whether it’s run game or pass game, it doesn’t matter. That’s the formula.

“And you’ve got to be good on third down. Last year we were really good on third down and that was a big difference. That will be a big key, third down, and keeping drives alive and giving us more opportunities. That’s going to be a big key.”

Kickoff in the 83rd Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.