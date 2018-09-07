Gus Malzahn is certainly thankful for a win against a top 10 opponent, but the sixth-year head coach knows his Tigers must make a lot of improvement to successfully navigate through a tough SEC schedule.

AUBURN | No. 7 Auburn averaged just 3.3 yards per carry and committed 12 penalties for 111 yards in its opening win over Washington.

“We've got to run the football better,” Malzahn said. “Really our message is real simple: Improve from Game One. Usually the better teams, they find a way to improve from Game One to Game Two more than any other time in the season so that's our message. That's the way we're approaching this game, and looking forward to it."

Auburn finished fourth in the SEC averaging 216.2 rushing yards per game last season. In 2013, the Tigers averaged a league-best 328.3 rushing yards per game en route to the SEC Championship.

The 147 yards rushing against a tough Washington defense last Saturday was good, but certainly not good enough.

“You got to give Washington credit; they have a top-10 defense and it was pretty tough to run the ball on them,” running back Kam Martin said. “We did, but like Coach says, to win in this league you got to run the ball; to win championships you got to run the ball. That’s what we’re going to focus on this week, running the ball and we’ll improve on it. I know we will.”

Auburn’s offensive line struggled to create a lot of space and clear running lanes against the Huskies, but Malzahn insists there won’t be any changes in the starting lineup this week.

“I think we’ve just got to get better at what we do,” he said. “You’ve got to keep in mind from an offensive line standpoint, there’s a lot of communication, working together. We had two new starters, really three new starters, that we’re trying to work together and all that. They will improve. It’s just a matter of everything that goes with it and each game. I expect that group to improve from the first game to the second game.”

And Malzahn also insists that it’s more than just the Tigers’ offensive front that needs to improve.

“Really, it’s not just the offensive line. It’s everything,” he said. “Running backs, we had some young running backs in there and usually the first time they get in a game everything is sped up and sometimes they don’t slow down and read it right. It’s kind of everything that goes with it. It’s not just offensive line, it’s everything.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network alternate.