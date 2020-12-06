AuburnSports - Malzahn clarifies 6-4 remark

“I wanted to clarify a question that I was asked after the game about the goal was to be 7-3, obviously that's not going to happen after that loss, and now our goal is going to be 6-4,” Malzahn said. “We won five and we're playing an SEC team on the road, which is going to be a big challenge. I was asked if it would be a 'solid' season. I just wanted to make sure that it's very clear: Our expectation is to win championships here at Auburn. It's been that way since I've been here. We're not happy with a six-win season. But under the circumstances of being an inexperienced team, having a couple injuries, not having a non-conference schedule -- which, in the past, we've been very good in non-conference. But make no mistake, our goal is to win championships.

Auburn’s eighth-year head coach, who has lost four or more games for seven consecutive seasons, wanted to address those remarks Sunday night.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn took a little heat after the loss to Texas A&M when he referred to the potential of finishing 6-4 as a “solid year.”

“I will say this -- I'm extremely excited about next year. We've got one game left this coming week on the road in the SEC to finish up this unique season. But we've got the majority of our guys coming back. Very excited about next year. I think we've got a chance to have a really, really special year if the majority of our guys come back.”

The Tigers are set up to have a better team next season and will be playing both Georgia and Alabama at home.

Quarterback Bo Nix is will return in his third season as a starter and should be surrounded by experienced and talented skill players including Tank Bigsby and all of the running backs. It remains to be seen which, of any, of AU’s top three receivers return, juniors Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz could both pursue the NFL Draft while senior Eli Stove could return as a graduate. But AU signed a quality and deep group in 2020 and two of those freshmen, Ze’Vian Capers and Kobe Hudson, have played a lot of snaps this fall.

The offensive line should return all or most of its current starters plus a couple of injured players including Brandon Council, that started earlier this season. AU already has a commitment from one transfer offensive lineman and plans to pursue a couple more.

On the other side of the ball, talented young defensive lineman like Colby Wooden, Derick Hall, Zykeivous Walker and Dre Butler should benefit from the experienced gained this season and a full offseason at AU. Other than injured linebacker K.J. Britt, the entire back seven along with most of the top backups are scheduled to return barring any that opt for the draft.

Anders Carlson is scheduled to return as one of the SEC’s best kickers as are both punters.

Auburn will wrap up the regular season Saturday at Mississippi State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.