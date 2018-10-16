Malzahn 'aware' of tendencies on offense
AUBURN | The tweets lay it out rather simply. And it’s not a good look for Auburn’s offense.
The SEC Network’s Jordan Rodgers posted on Twitter Monday night several stats from the Tigers’ 30-24 loss to Tennessee. According to Rodgers, Auburn ran the ball or threw a screen pass 74 percent of the time when an H-back or tight end was on the field.
Without a tight end or H-back, Auburn throws 91 percent of the time.
The former SEC and NFL quarterback along with the season 12 winner of The Bachelorette added that quarterback Jarrett Stidham has completed just six passes inside the hashes from eight to 44 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
“Not only do they tip run pass based on personel (sic) but they don’t even attempt to use the middle of the field,” Rodgers wrote. “Scheme has to change.”
Malzahn was asked about Rodgers’ comments during his press conference Tuesday.
“Every offense and every defense has tendencies, and you do your best as a coach to use those tendencies against the defense,” Malzahn said. “Every week we have off-the-field guys that break down our own tendencies, so we’re aware of not just those, but all the others too.”
Auburn, 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC, plays at Ole Miss this Saturday hoping to snap a two-game conference losing streak going into a bye week. Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
