And that’s to be expected. Fleck is one of the younger head coaches in college football at 39. But that doesn’t mean Malzahn, who is 15 years older and has been embedded with a Power-5 program on the Plains for 10 of the last 11 years, doesn’t turn around and analyze the fiery up-and-comer’s styles, as well.

“I've followed Coach Malzahn for a long time,” Fleck said during he and Malzahn’s joint press conference on Day 2 of Outback Bowl festivities in Tampa Bay. “He's one of those guys as a young (coach) who you want to be like.”

TAMPA, Fla. | Coaches are thieves, as P.J. Fleck put it, and Minnesota's coach has been picking Gus Malzahn's pocket for some time now.

“[Fleck], I think, is one of the best coaches in all of college football,” Malzahn said. “I've been a fan of his for a long time because he does it his way and his teams take on his personality. They play with great effort. They're very well-coached. You can watch that with 10 minutes of watching film that they know exactly what to do.”



Both coaches watch each other when afforded the time. Fleck has seen Malzahn’s Auburn in Outback Bowls of years past, he said. Malzahn has noticed the Golden Gophers’ recent rise, too, specifically when he had time to watch their defeat of then-No. 4 Penn State this year during the Tigers’ first bye week.

But now they’re forced, obviously, to meticulously study one another, with their teams set to face off on New Year’s Day inside Raymond James Stadium. The goal for both is victory, however, they still make time to stow away some ideas for later.

“It’s been a lot of fun being able to dissect [Malzahn] as a coach, and be able to break him down on film and be able to find things that he does,” Fleck said. “There’s always things you steal. Coaches are thieves. We watch so much film that we’re saying, ‘Hey, next year, we’d like to do this.’”

Malzahn does the same. The seventh-year head coach called Minnesota’s defensive execution tremendous, and raved about its offensive play-makers, as well.

Off-the-field, it’s the spunky and youthful demeanor Fleck brings to his program that most draws admiration from the coaching staff in orange and blue. It’s not like anyone Auburn has faced recently, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“You watch them on the sidelines when you're watching film and everything is like their hair is on fire,” Malzahn said of Fleck and Minnesota. “That's a really neat thing to watch from a coaching standpoint. But no, they don't really remind us of really anybody we've played. They're kind of unique. But it’s very good.”

Fleck is always promoting that brand. His signature “Row the Boat” mantra was brought up by him in the press conference multiple times — Minnesota’s traditional “Ski-U-Mah” slogan, as well.

Fleck knows that style isn’t for everyone. But it’s not for everyone. It’s for the only demographic that matters to him.

“From the outside it might not look that way because you might not get it, might not understand it,” Fleck said. “And I said it before, if you're not in our program, not in our culture, I might seem a little different or odd or you might not get it, and I tell people all the time if you're not 17 to 22 you probably won't get it.”

There’s no lack of motivation from the Gophers. They’re enjoying one of their best seasons in decades and would love to hold a win over an SEC power over the head of their own conference. And Malzahn and Auburn know that well.

“I think we know exactly what we're getting into,” Malzahn said. “We know that we're playing a very good team. We know they're going to be extremely motivated. So our guys get that. Our coaches get it. Our players get it. Like I said, it ought to be a really good game."