AUBURN | Auburn is headed to Birmingham. So is Alabama and Houston, the top two overall seeds in the NCAA Tournament. A little Magic City madness is virtually guaranteed. “To be able to be in Birmingham for our fans and for our students, I think it's just awesome,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl, who has guided the Tigers to four of the last five NCAA Tournaments. “So hopefully we'll get great support and see if we can have a shining moment or two."

March Madness begins for Auburn Thursday night against Iowa. (John Reed/USA TODAY Sports)

The Tigers earned the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Regional and will play No. 8 seed Iowa Thursday night. Houston, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, plays No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky. The South Regional will feature No. 1 seed Alabama vs. No. 16 seed Texas A&M CC/SE Missouri State and No. 8 seed Maryland vs. No. 9 seed West Virginia. There will be four games Thursday and two championship games Saturday. The two regions are on opposite sides of the bracket so the winner couldn’t potentially meet until the championship game April 3. This will be the first-ever meeting for the Tigers and Hawkeyes. Iowa finished the season 19-13 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten, losing to Ohio State in the 2nd round of the Big Ten tournament. Iowa is 17th in the country averaging 80.6 points per game and 83rd averaging 8.2 3-pointers per game. Their .346 3-point percentage ranks 160th.