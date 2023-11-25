“I already told Coach Freeze that I know this goes against everything that coaches say, but this game is different. This game means more,” said fifth-year senior Luke Deal. “This game is going to be the greatest atmosphere in college football, in my opinion, for the whole year.”

He’s got plenty of veteran Auburn players to tell him exactly what to expect.

The 88th Iron Bowl will be held in Jordan-Hare Stadium where the Tigers have a 10-6 record. A 20.5-point underdog in 2021, Auburn lost to Alabama 24-22 in four overtimes.

In 2019, the Tigers won 48-45 in a game that included two interceptions returned for touchdowns, diminutive running back Shaun Shivers knocking off Xavier McKinney’s helmet on an 11-yard game-winning touchdown run and UA’s late 30-yard field goal attempt that bounced off the left upright.

This will be linebacker Eugene Asante’s first time to play in an Iron Bowl but he vividly remembers Zakoby McClain’s 100-yard pick-6 on a pass that bounced off the back of UA running back Najee Harris in 2019.

“That’s why I came to college. I wanted to be somebody that made those plays,” said Asante. “I wanted to be somebody that is remembered in those types of games. I know a lot of the guys take pride in it, too. They want to go out there and leave something that’s going in the history books forever.

“That’s the approach this week. We want to be legendary. That’s certainly what we want to do and go out there and perform to the best of our ability.”

Offensive lineman Gunner Britton, who transferred to Auburn in the offseason, grew up watching SEC football.

“I've watched many Iron Bowl games,” said Britton. “To be able to play in one is really special to me. It's part of the reason I came to Auburn. It's one of the games I knew was going to be highlighted.

“Through my entire journey in the last couple of months kind of seeing it come to an end, I only have a month left here and this is one of my last two games I'll get to play, it's going to be really special.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.