LSU jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, and Auburn could never fight back into the game, falling to the Bayou Bengals 48-18 on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.

"We had no answers defensively for them and offensively, (we're) just not consistent enough to stay in a scoring matchup with them," Hugh Freeze said.

It took Jayden Daniels and the Tigers just four plays to score on the first drive of the game, capped by a 27-yard catch and run by Malik Nabors. Auburn couldn't answer LSU's drive, going three-and-out with an early snap on third down, turning into a fumble that was recovered by Jarquez Hunter.

Auburn held LSU to a field goal on its next drive, but the blue-and-orange Tigers went three-and-out again. A touchdown run by John Emery Jr. put LSU up 17-0.