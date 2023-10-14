LSU too much for AU
LSU jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, and Auburn could never fight back into the game, falling to the Bayou Bengals 48-18 on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
"We had no answers defensively for them and offensively, (we're) just not consistent enough to stay in a scoring matchup with them," Hugh Freeze said.
It took Jayden Daniels and the Tigers just four plays to score on the first drive of the game, capped by a 27-yard catch and run by Malik Nabors. Auburn couldn't answer LSU's drive, going three-and-out with an early snap on third down, turning into a fumble that was recovered by Jarquez Hunter.
Auburn held LSU to a field goal on its next drive, but the blue-and-orange Tigers went three-and-out again. A touchdown run by John Emery Jr. put LSU up 17-0.
The Tigers' offense woke up on their third possession, driving 75 yards on eight plays, with Hunter delivering the touchdown from the Wildcat formation from two yards out to cut the deficit to 17-7. LSU added a 35-yard field goal by Damian Ramos with 10:21 left in the second quarter to make it 20-7.
After three straight punts, D.J. James came through with an interception at the 2:50 mark. Auburn couldn't take advantage of the turnover, however, punting it back before LSU ran the clock out to go into halftime up by 13.
Robby Ashford opened up the second half at quarterback, helping lead Auburn on a 55-yard drive, with Alex McPherson making a 38-yard field goal to cut the lead to 10. The Bayou Bengals marched back as Kaleb Jackson returned a kickoff for 60 yards to Auburn's 39. Daniels found Kyren Lacy for a 25-yard touchdown six plays later.
Auburn allowed 563 total yards, the most the Tigers' defense has given up this season. Daniels threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns with an interception while rushing for 93 more yards. Payton Thorne finished 12-of-23 for 102 yards.
The Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday against Ole Miss. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.