Loyola game good prep for Sooners

"There are similarities because obviously Porter left a system at Loyola, and I think they continue to run the system," Pearl said. "There are tweaks in personnel, and so not everything Loyola did will Oklahoma do, and vice versa."

Will that help Bruce Pearl and Auburn in the scouting report? The Auburn coach thinks some.

Auburn is already 1-0 this season against a team with a lot of Porter Moser's philosophy and strategy in them. The No. 1 Tigers defeated Loyola Chicago, 62-53 on Thanksgiving Day, Moser's former team before this year.

Moser spent 10 seasons at the Missouri Valley Conference school, helping lead the Ramblers to two NCAA tournaments and a run to the Final Four in 2018. He took the Oklahoma job this past offseason and has the Sooners at 13-7 with big wins against Florida and Arkansas. He now "probably has better players because of being in the Big 12," Pearl says while also admitting that the Tigers playing Loyola might benefit the Sooners leading up to Saturday's matchup.

"I'm sure Porter's watching closely and looking at—that would be one of the games that he clearly will pay attention to," he said. "It's almost like he's got the advantage because he's seen us play a team that's similar to the way they play."

It will be a tough matchup for the top-ranked Tigers because of the Sooners' personnel and the way Oklahoma's defense, ranked 31st in the country in scoring defense, guard. Pearl also acknowledges that Oklahoma does not take bad shots like Moser's teams in the past.

"A team that's ranked eighth nationally in field goal percentage — shooting almost 50% from the field," the Auburn coach said. "Porter Moser does a terrific job. He's one of the best young coaches in the country."