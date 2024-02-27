The Tigers lost one tight end to graduation but brought in a young transfer with several years of eligibility remaining.

TE: Sr. Rivaldo Fairweather, Sr. Luke Deal -OR- Sr. Brandon Frazier, So. Micah Riley -OR- So. Rico Walker

Breaking it down…

TIGHT END

Fairweather returns after leading the team and setting a school record for tight ends with 38 receptions last season, which totaled 394 yards and resulted in six touchdowns. He displayed excellent hands and catch radius and is a huge weapon in the red zone. Deal returns for a sixth season with 14 career receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. He’s a talented run blocker and one of AU’s most important team leaders for 2024. Frazier is back for his fifth year after a career-high seven catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Riley, who added 18 pounds to his frame in the offseason, has been limited behind a large group of veteran tight ends for the last couple of years and that’s probably the case again this season. He did catch a 32-yard touchdown against Samford last fall and has the potential to be a big contributor in 2025. Same goes for Walker, who transferred from Maryland after the season. He’ll bring more athleticism to the position and compete with Riley for the starting job next year. With the way AU utilizes tight ends, both Riley and Walker should have big roles in '25 and be ready to step in this fall when needed.

Spring practice begins Tuesday afternoon and the A-Day game is April 6.

MORE SPRING PREVIEWS

Offensive line

Defensive line

Wide receiver

Linebacker

Running back

Cornerback/nickel

Quarterback

Safety