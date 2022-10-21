But here’s an early look at how it sets up for next season on defense.

AUBURN | It’s Auburn's bye week, which is a good time to look ahead to what the roster could look like in 2023. Of course, there’s still a lot to be determined with recruiting, the transfer portal and even the coaching staff.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Eligible to return: Sr. Marcus Harris, Sr. Colby Wooden, Jr. Jayson Jones, Jr. Jeffrey M’ba, So. Marquis Robinson, So. Tobechi Okoli, RFr. Enyce Sledge

Incoming: TFr. Jamarrion Harkless

The Skinny: The ranks are thinning considerably along the defensive line and there’s no guarantee Harris and Wooden return for their senior seasons. Most of the rest have played very limited snaps this season other than Jones. Auburn needs immediate help from the portal and junior college ranks to have a viable defensive line in 2023.

EDGE

Eligible to return: Sr. Derick Hall, Sr. Eku Leota, So. Dylan Brooks

Incoming: TFr. Ashley Williams, TFr. Wilky Denaud

The Skinny: Nobody expects Hall to return but he does have another year of eligibility due to COVID. Perhaps his injury will convince Leota to return for a sixth year but that seems unlikely at this time. Immediate help at the edge is more desperate than the defensive line. Auburn will likely need to find a starter and a couple of key backups via the portal and junior college.

LINEBACKER

Eligible to return: Sr. Owen Pappoe, Sr. Eugene Asante, Sr. Cam Riley, Sr. Wesley Steiner, Sr. Desmond Tisdol, Jr. Joko Willis, RFr. Powell Gordon, RFr. Robert Woodyard,

Incoming: None

The Skinny: Pappoe is not expected to return but he could opt for a fifth year. This is a position that has greatly underachieved this season and could face a lot of attrition. Asante isn’t expected to return, and Tisdol and Willis aren’t playing much this fall. Powell and Woodyard have potential to help out next season but it’s another spot on defense that’s going to need some immediate help.

CORNERBACK

Eligible to return: Sr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr. Jaylin Simpson, Sr. D.J. James, Jr. Keionte Scott, So. J.D. Rhym, So. A.D. Diamond, RFr. Austin Ausberry,

Incoming: TFr. Jacorious Hart

The Skinny: One of the positions on defense that will return plenty of talent and experience and that’s with Pritchett not expected to return for a fifth year. Diamond isn’t expected back but Simpson, James and Scott return with a lot of starting experience and Rhym and Ausberry look like future standouts. Going to need to keep replenishing the group with talented signees to keep it producing at a high level.

SAFETY

Eligible to return: Sr. Zion Puckett, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, So. Cayden Bridges, Jr. Marquise Gilbert, RFr. Caleb Wooden

Incoming: TFr. Terrance Love

The Skinny: Barring any attrition, the safety position could return intact in 2023. Puckett is one of AU’s top leaders and Kaufman has stepped up his play this fall. Bridges has started and played a lot of snaps. Gilbert needed a year to add size and strength while Wooden showed in spring he has the potential to be a standout at the position once he gains experience.

