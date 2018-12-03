AUBURN | Chip Lindsey has officially moved on.

Auburn’s offensive coordinator will not return after two years under Gus Malzahn, Lindsey confirmed to AuburnSports.com. He is expected to be named as offensive coordinator at Kansas. He also interviewed with Tennessee.

Lindsey, who was an analyst at Auburn during the SEC Championship season in 2013, returned in 2017 and helped the Tigers become just the eighth team in SEC history to both rush and pass for 3,000 yards in a season. The offense scored a school-record 327 points in conference games behind SEC Player of the Year Kerryon Johnson.

The offense dipped in year two, falling to 11th in SEC and 94th nationally in total offense averaging 373.6 yards per game and 10th in the conference and 72nd nationally in scoring averaging 28.3 points per game.

After being named SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2017, quarterback Jarrett Stidham's numbers fell across the board this fall including passing yards per game from 225.6 to 201.8, passer rating from 150.99 to 127.96, yards per attempt from 8.5 to 7.0, completion percentage from 66.5 to 60.1 and touchdowns from 18 to 13.